"IT'S LIKE ONE BIG FAMILY": Majestic Golf Club residents are fighting to save their community

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Neighbors in the Majestic Golf Club community in Lehigh Acres are expressing concerns about a developer's plan to replace their beloved golf course with up to 600 residential units.

"It's extremely frustrating," said Mark Giosa, who has lived in the community for nine years.

Giosa says he purchased his home specifically for the golf course views, which would be dramatically altered by the proposed development.

"Now, instead of looking out on one of the fairways, we're going to be looking out on a bunch of houses," Giosa said.

While the golf course owner declined to comment on the plans, Fox 4 found that when developers first attempted to get the property rezoned in June, Lee County staffers determined the proposal was insufficient. Developers now have until September 15 to respond.

Community members are worried about losing access to amenities they've enjoyed for years.

"The community had access to the to the common pool up by the clubhouse. They had access to the clubhouse itself for meetings…And according to the proposed site plan that the new that the buyer has shown us, we're even losing access to our mail hub," Giosa said.

The tight-knit community views itself as more than just a neighborhood surrounding a golf course.

"This neighborhood is such the whole neighborhood is like one big family. Everybody looks out for everybody. It is just amazing," said Donna Long, another resident of the area.

Long expressed concerns about the local wildlife and how construction could destroy their habitats.

"There are blue herrings, there's Sandhill Crane, there's the egret, the anhingas, oh my gosh, I go out and I feel like I'm in this beautiful reserves. And to and the oak trees are so mature and gorgeous, and I'm so afraid all of that's going away," Long said.

Traffic congestion is another major worry for residents like Giosa, who notes that Homestead Road is already heavily congested during rush hour.

"We're hoping that we can come to a meeting of the minds with the developer," Giosa said.

