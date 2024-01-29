"IT'S BEEN A NIGHTMARE" Mother of the boy who got grabbed in Walmart shares her story

LEHIGH ACRES, FLA. — Emily Irrizary says she relives her nightmare everyday.

On December 29, Irrizary and her three children went to Walmart, on Lee Boulevard, to buy paint, but their day quickly turned upside down.

"Terrified, scared, upset, annoyed, frustrated. Everything," that's how Irrizary describes the feeling when her 12-year-old daughter told her a man grabbed her younger son's wrist while Irrizary was looking away near a paint display.

Irrizary said, "I proceeded to look for this man. I couldn't find him, so I went to customer service where I spoke to a manager. She reviewed the tapes. While she reviewed the tapes, I called the cops and within five minutes Walmart was surrounded."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office police report says 64-year-old Pablo Pintueles Hernandez grabbed her son's wrist and said let's go in Spanish.

The video appears to show, the 12-year-old stepping in and stopping Pintueles Heranandez.

"Thank God for my daughter and her fast actions," Irrizary said.

A situation that would horrify any parent. "It's been a nightmare. It's been hard. It's been terrifying," she added.

She said even though her son is four, he remembers the situation well. She mentioned that her son is now glued to her.

Irrizary said, "I really don't feel comfortable going out to shopping centers with my kids alone. I feel like I have to have another set of eyes."

Irrizary said she'll be at the Lee County Court House in Fort Myers Monday morning because she thinks the charges should be more severe.