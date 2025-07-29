'IT'S BEEN A LIFESAVER': New $1.50 curb-to-curb service transforms transportation for Lehigh Acres neighbors

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — LeeTran's new transfer center and ULTRA Mobility service is making transportation more affordable and accessible for our neighbors in Lehigh Acres, offering half-price rides throughout the community.

The new LeeTran transfer center and improved bus service is already making a significant difference in our community.

For just $1.50 – half the regular fare – people can now travel anywhere in the service zone to or from the new Lehigh Acres transfer station using the ULTRA Mobility on-demand service.

"It's been a lifesaver," said Ebert Ubeda, a frequent rider who relies on the service.

Ubeda believes the new transportation options reflects the community's values.

"You can really tell that the people here in Lehigh care not only about the ones riding the bus, but also the ones providing the transportation," Ubeda said.

The improved service includes fixed routes with better timing and the new ULTRA Mobility on-demand service that provides curb-to-curb transportation throughout Lehigh Acres.

For many people like Ubeda, the convenience has transformed their perspective on public transportation entirely.

"To be honest... I've come to a point that if I do get a car, I wouldn't mind riding the bus..." Ubeda said.

LeeTran Transit Director Dominic Gemelli explained that the new ULTRA curb-to-curb service addresses critical needs in our rapidly growing community.

"Lehigh has probably grown in the last 10 years by almost 30%. It's also an area where we're seeing some of the lower socioeconomic area of housing, where people may or may not have transportation," Gemelli said.

The half-price rides to or from the new Lehigh Acres transfer station make transportation more accessible for everyone in our community, providing an essential lifeline for many residents.

"The best part is that there's always a plan that they have," Ubeda said.

