'IT'S A RELIEF': LeeTran's Ultra On Demand ride service expanding coverage in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — LeeTran's Ultra On Demand, a low-cost on-demand van service, is expanding its coverage area in Lehigh Acres after two years.

The service allows riders to schedule a van pickup from their home through a mobile app for $1.50 to $3 per ride. About 1,400 people use the service each month, according to LeeTran Director Dominic Gemelli.

Justin Ortiz, who uses Ultra On Demand to visit his grandmother, said the service has been a welcome alternative to other ride-sharing apps.

"Honestly, it's a relief that I don't have to spend like $10 a ride on Uber, Lyft, all the other riding apps...and $1.50, you can't beat that," Ortiz said.

Gemelli said the growing demand prompted the decision to expand.

"What we're trying to do is to get more of the residents that are not in the zones now to be able to...have an option of some type of transit service to get them either to here or just to get them anywhere else, door to door," Gemelli said.

The expanded service area will stretch west to Alvin Avenue, north to Buckingham Road, south to Second Street Southwest, and east to Columbus Boulevard. The expansion will also bring coverage to additional shopping areas, the tax collector's office, the library, and recreation centers.

"For this type of service to be available here in the east part of the county and then Lehigh Acres, it's just phenomenal," Gemelli said.

Ortiz said he is looking forward to what comes next.

"Honestly, it was really nice, and I really liked my bus driver. Honestly, I wouldn't mind using it again, and I'm really excited that they're expanding, and I would hope for even more expansion in the near future or distant future," Ortiz said.

Ultra On Demand runs every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riders can book the service through the LeeTran app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.