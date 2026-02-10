Hundreds in Lehigh Acres under boil water notice after water main break

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the Lehigh Acres system following a water main break reported at 118 Robert Avenue.

The break involved a 6-inch water main and affected 672 customer connections in the surrounding area.

FGUA service crews were able to isolate the break, complete repairs, and restore water service. Streets impacted by the outage include Archer Street, Bermont Avenue, Canal Street, Country Club Parkway, Dania Circle, Dania Street, Edward Avenue, Englewood Avenue, Flagler Avenue, Gardner Avenue, Hollywood Street, Inman Street, Jefferson Avenue, Kingston Street, Lynne Street, Malabar Street, Newbern Avenue, Ortona Street, Pierce Street, Riviera Street, Robert Avenue, and Sebring Circle.

As a result of the incident, affected customers are now under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory and will be notified through call or text alerts. The advisory is required under Florida Department of Environmental Protection guidelines when water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch. FGUA advises residents to boil all water used for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for one minute, or to use bottled water instead.

The advisory will remain in effect until water samples tested by an independent, Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory confirm the water is safe to drink, which is expected by Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

