Horse remains found in quiet Lehigh Acres neighborhood leaves neighbors shocked

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Partial horse and bird remains discovered in a quiet Lehigh Acres neighborhood Wednesday night have prompted an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, though deputies say there are no signs of animal abuse.

The remains were found near Billings Street and Alaska Avenue, with the smell still noticeable in the area days later.

"The remains appear consistent with religious practices or lawful consumption purposes -- neither of which is a crime," the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

The Animal Cruelty Task Force will conduct a full investigation out of an abundance of caution.

Neighbors who spoke about the discovery expressed shock at what was found in their neighborhood. Some even said they're concerned about their children's safety.

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed there are no reports of missing or stolen horses in Lee County.

