HOLES IN THE ROAD OR IN YOUR POCKET?: Lee County considers sales tax increase

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County leaders are considering a 1% sales tax increase to address the county's road infrastructure. Neighbors are split between the urgent need for repairs and concerns about more taxes.

The proposal comes as streets in areas like Lehigh Acres have deteriorated to the point where potholes make driving feel like off-roading.

"Everyone complains about the roads and everything," said Derek Felder, a Lehigh neighbor.

While some temporary solutions are visible throughout the county, Don Scott with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization said it could take more than 20 years before the county has sufficient funding for permanent fixes under current revenue projections.

"That's a long time out, let alone maybe 10, 15, years down the road, when they're really needed now. So that was really the background to moving forward, was trying to come up with some funding proposals," Scott said.

The proposed 1% sales tax increase would significantly accelerate the county's ability to address road repairs. As a charter county, Lee County has the authority to implement a transportation surtax of up to 1%.

"Obviously one of the issues we're having right now is the gap between projected revenues and the cost of the projects," Scott said.

Norma Bloss, lives in Lehigh and opposes a higher tax.

"I don't believe we need it. You don't do enough for the roads anyhow, why do you expect us to believe you now? And you're going to tax us more? No! That's crazy!" Bloss said.

However, other people like Felder support the measure as a necessary step toward faster infrastructure improvements.

"You don't like the solution, well, give me a better solution, but we need to do something to get our roads and get the funding needed to get the roads built and done sooner. You know, 12 years to complete this whole project list, as compared to 30 35, years," Felder said.

Scott explained that the proposed tax would establish a dedicated transportation trust fund overseen by a committee to ensure proper allocation of resources.

The measure would require voter approval. County commissioners are scheduled to discuss this proposal again next week.

