MORE HEALTH OPTIONS IN LEHIGH: Lee Health mobile unit opens at Veterans Park

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — No different than a regular doctor's office, Lee Health's mobile unit looks the same but slightly smaller.

Some people who live in Lehigh Acres say they often drive close to an hour to get primary health care.

However, the commute to services from Lee Health has been shortened as the organization officially parked their mobile unit at Veteran's Park.

"Options are definitely limited in Lehigh," Loraine Goodwin said.

She tells FOX 4 there was a time when her parents drove close to an hour to take her to the doctors in Fort Myers as a kid - sharing that another local, healthcare option makes a difference.

"It's going to make health care so much more accessible especially for people not only in Lehigh, but people that come from Immokalee, Labelle and our surrounding communities."

Whether you walk in or made an appointment, primary care is a few steps closer to your door.

The mobile unit accepts basic insurance and self-pay. Find more information on the unit here.

"The population is exploding right now, and so something like this is really going to help people not have to, number one, not commute so far and, number two, have something they feel is local," Goodwin says.

From a regular check up to school physicals, Nurse Practitioner Lee Jackson does it all on the mobile unit.

He said the closer you can get to patients, the better.

"It's a better idea to meet folks where they live rather than having them travel too far," Jackson said.

He says some patients are even initially seen in Fort Myers, and are able to schedule their followup closer to home in Lehigh.

"They're ecstatic because there really are a lot of folks who didn't get the primary care they needed just because there was an access issue."

Vasha Clervil's daughter goes to school nearby and plans her appointments here.

She say proximity helps everyone.

"Some people don't have transportation or the means to get further, so something like this is life saving," Clervil said.

When natural disaster strikes, Jackson said the solar-powered unit moves - enabling the staff to help save lives throughout Southwest Florida.

Lee Health say the unit is the first of its kind in the area - partially made possible by funding from the state of Florida.

The organizations plans to eventually establish medical offices in Lehigh Acres.