Harns Marsh Middle School now offers on-site all age childcare for teachers in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Daycare can be expensive and hard to find. Now, teachers at Harns Marsh Middle School have a new option that allows them to have childcare without ever leaving campus.

The sounds of children playing and learning fill the halls at Harns Marsh Middle School. But these aren't middle schoolers, they're infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

School nurse Sarah Riley drops off her children at the same place where she works every day.

"It's absolutely amazing having them here during the day, knowing that they're so well taken care of by people we trust," Riley said.

It's a new reality made possible by an on-site childcare program at some schools in Lee County.

"It's definitely cost effective having them here compared to other daycares. My two year old knows his shapes, his colors, his ABCs," Riley said.

The program started in 2024 and expanded to five more schools this year. International teacher Elijah Oluoch was hesitant at first, but now his daughter runs to the building each morning.

"Every time we get here at the parking lot, she's excited to come in…that gives me a lot of peace and calmness of mind to work," Oluoch said.

For Rosemary Mares, the program became a lifeline for her daughter. Mares' mother used to watch her daughter, but then she got sick.

"I can bring her to work with me and I know that she's safe," Mares said.

CEO Chris Hansen says the collaboration between Childcare of Southwest Florida and the Lee County School District helps recruit and retain teachers.

"We're supporting the workforce of today while helping to prepare the workforce of tomorrow," Hansen said.

The organization hopes to expand to more schools in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.