GOALS FOR FOOD: FC Naples partners with Florida Blue and Harry Chapin Food Bank to tackle food insecurity

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up outside the Harry Chapin Food Bank distribution site in Lehigh Acres Monday morning, some arriving three hours before the 9 a.m. opening to secure their weekly groceries. Among them were special guests from FC Naples and Florida Blue, who came to launch a new community partnership aimed at addressing growing food insecurity in the area.

"Nobody decides today is the day that they're going to wake up and become food insecure for themselves or their family," said Phillip Lee from Florida Blue.

Click here to see Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Florida Blue and FC Naples.

FC Naples partners with Florida Blue and Harry Chapin Food Bank to tackle food insecurity

"With the government shutdown, with SNAP benefits being reduced and suspended, we are seeing neighbors and residents continue to come out all centered around food," Lee said.

The soccer team has partnered with the insurance company and Harry Chapin Food Bank to launch their "Goals for Food" campaign. Under the partnership, Florida Blue will make a donation to the food bank every time FC Naples scores a goal during the next home season.

The donations will support the food bank's mission to serve 250,000 people each year, a number that continues to rise as more families face food insecurity.

FC Naples Coach Matt Poland said the partnership encourages his players to better understand their community by getting involved directly, including volunteering at Monday's food distribution.

"They're wearing a crest representing this community. They need to understand what's good about the community where there's people struggling in the community," Poland said.

The Goals for Food campaign officially launches with FC Naples' next home season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.