FOR THE FOURTH: What to know about fireworks planned in Lehigh Acres this week

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — When people in Lehigh Acres share their Fourth of July plans, they say they have to drive very far, to get to places like Fort Myers for a firework show.

But, that drive to see fireworks just got a lot shorter, because Lehigh now has a celebration of its own.

"It was crazy this place. I turned around, and it was just packed and you could tell just from that there's such a need for it in our community," Omar Gonzalez says about last year's Freedom Fest.

Gonzalez works at Victory Church, who hosts the Freedom Fest.

As they set the stage for Thursday, Gonzalez hopes to see close to the 10,000 people they saw last year.

This is the fourth time Lehigh will see a professional firework show. The event is for everyone in the community.

It saves time and energy for people who, in the past have had to drive far away to see a show.

Longtime Lehigh resident Alejandra Richardson says, "We go downtown which I think is a hassle for us," she adds, "Holding it here, we wouldn't have to go so far. We would be right up the road, so that's really nice."

The same goes for Jean Sapp who's relieved she won't be stuck in the car.

"I will be so thankful to not be in heavy traffic," Sapp says.

No long commute. Just fireworks, fun, food trucks, attractions and live music.

Sapp says, "It means a lot to me because I don't want to have to drive to Fort Myers or Cape Coral or anywhere if I can go to fireworks in Lehigh."

Gonzalez says the celebration is not just about the Fourth of July. It's also about bringing the Lehigh Acres community together.

"It really hit us when the hurricane hit, and then, there was no going to Fort Myers and then to actually go out to Fort Myers is such a drive and a drag especially for families with young kids. So we figured, what can we do to bring the community back home," Gonzalez says.

An unofficial, official Lehigh tradition.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and the 15 to 20 minute firework show begins at 9 p.m.

The event is free except for food from local vendors and face painting.

