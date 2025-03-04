FOR SALE: The trend in Lehigh Acres that could help you FINALLY buy a home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It may come as a surprise for some, but Lehigh Acres is growing.

And with that growth? You guessed it: new homes.

Lehigh Acres realtor Melissa Orta believes buyers are in a good position with the average price tag for a home there amounting to $325,000.

"Tons of new builders, tons of investors, tons of sellers, so right now all of these builders are just competing against each other to try and get the buyers to go to them, so we're just experiencing competition in the market," Melissa Orta says.

FLEXIBLE FINANCING: A trend in Lehigh could making buying a home easier

Big companies offer buyers this option called flexible financing. Essentially, it's an in-house lender that can give more competitive interest rates than the regular market.

Orta says, "Flexible financing is definitely something that I'm seeing right now in the current market"

Companies, like Lennar or MI homes building gated communities in Lehigh are offering offer this kind of help compared to local builders on traditional Lehigh single lots who don't offer this option.

MI homes VP of Sales Danielle Calamela says it's different for every buyer.

"Prepare for home ownership rather than waiting to see what might happen in the future, so they can lock in fixed interest rates that are that are very reasonable for them."

MI Homes will build 290 homes in Whispering Lakes across from Amanacer Elementary.

"It's working really well all to help secure home ownership for customers right now," Calamela says.

It's a trend Orta says she expects to see more of as more people move to Lehigh.

"It's one of the most affordable areas left," Orta insisted. "Flexible, financing open the door to a lot of people might not be able to afford a home in the regular market."