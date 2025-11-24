Fire damages vacant Lehigh Acres home, cause under investigation

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Fire crews and the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives are investigating an overnight house fire at a vacant home on Glendale Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

The Lehigh Acres Fire and Rescue District received the call about the fire just before 2:40 a.m. Monday and had the flames were extinguished by approximately 3:30 a.m. The Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives investigators arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m. to begin their investigation.

The fire caused significant damage to the unoccupied home, which is located just east of Joel Boulevard. The garage area shows extensive charring on the walls, and residual water from firefighting efforts remains visible throughout the property. Windows were shattered during the fire, providing a clear view of the fire-damaged interior where furniture appears charred and a television hangs diagonally from the wall.

The home has been taped off with caution tape for safety reasons while investigators work to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Mike Carlson, who lives at the end of the street, said he had to turn around while driving to work when he saw the fire crews responding to the scene.

"Any house sitting vacant, especially by a wooded area, you know, it poses a threat, but they seem to be getting around to clean it out and maybe getting it re-rented," Carlson said. "They cut some tree branches down that were hazard branches, and, you know, so I thought they were getting it restored and renovated. So whatever happened, you know, it's unfortunate, because it seemed like they had plans for the place."

Carlson said he regularly passes the house on his way to work and had noticed someone working to clean up the property recently.

Fire officials confirmed no one was inside the vacant home when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. The fire district says nothing appears suspicious at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives is a law enforcement bureau within the Criminal Investigations Division that specializes in investigating fires and explosions.

