Finding a home: why Lehigh Acres loves its food trucks

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — When you last drove on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres how many food trucks did you see?

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox 4 drove past 15. Like the growing population there, the food truck business is also booming.

"We're on the main road to Lehigh, so nothing's better than that," Ahmed Avellanet said. Him and his wife own a food truck parked in a lot off Lee Blvd.

They keep their food truck here next to nine others. Each truck serves different Latin American food including tacos, tostadas and pupusas to Cuban Italian fusion.

Avellanet said, "The Latin community, I guess, finds a home of Latin food down here in Lehigh."

He said one after another he spots food trucks off of the same street, like the four right down the road from the lot he parks in.

His truck may work on wheels, but he's not moving it. "It's a little complicated now with all the food trucks around to find a spot, so if you find one and it's working out don't let it go," Avellanet said.

As the competition grows, it's the people in Lehigh Acres that make owners stay parked here.

For example, Rafael Fuentes who lives in Cape Coral but keeps his truck in the same lot as Avellanet in Lehigh Acres.

"Este lugar, Lehigh Acres, da los pequeños negoicios la oportunidad de abrir y da la pontencibilidad a los pequenos negocios," Fuentes said. ("This place gives small businesses the opportunity to open and the potential to work.")

The community shows up day in and day out.

Fuentes added, "Todos los fines de semana con familias." ("Each weekend here is full with families.")

Which keeps their businesses alive. The cycle of small, growing business at work to serve a growing community.