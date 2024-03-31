FHP needs your help in identifying fatal hit and run suspect

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says they are continuing their investigation after a pickup truck struck and killed a motorcyclist on Thursday.

FHP says the crash happened at 9:42 Thursday night on 40th Street SW and Rena Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

FHP says they suspect the hit-and-run pickup truck to be either a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado with possible front damage.

FHP says State Troopers are requesting neighbors of the crash site to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers with any neighborhood video footage or information about the crash.