Driver accused of hitting four cars while driving drunk in Lehigh Acres arrested

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash on State Road 82 sent three people to the hospital Friday after authorities say a suspected drunk driver fled the scene and was later found hiding in nearby bushes.

The crash occurred at the intersection of SR 82 and Gunnery Road on Aug. 23, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Neil Simoga was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram when he struck four vehicles that were stopped at a red light. Video footage captured the Ram hitting a westbound vehicle from behind in the middle lane, pushing it into another car.

All the vehicles hit were stopped at a red light, a police report said. Three people were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

After the crash, a witness told deputies they saw Simoga make a wide right turn onto Wallace Avenue South, leave the road and crash into shrubs. Authorities say Simoga then ran from the scene.

Deputies deployed a K-9 unit to search for Simoga, who was found hiding in bushes. The police dog bit Simoga during the apprehension, the report says.

At the hospital, deputies noted that Simoga smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes. He declined to perform a field sobriety test, according to authorities.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The Dodge Ram was not registered to Simoga, deputies said.

Simoga faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of a crash, three counts of DUI with injury and five counts of DUI causing property damage. The property damage charges relate to the four vehicles and a Florida Department of Transportation sign that were damaged in the incident.

Jail records show Simoga is out on bond.

