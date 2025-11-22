Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLehigh Acres

Actions

Lee County deputies investigating a death at a Lehigh Acres home

The sheriff's office said the scene is contained.
Screenshot 2025-11-22 at 3.46.13 PM.png
Fox 4.
LCSO said it is investigating a death at a home on Hamilton Ave. in Lehigh Acres.
Screenshot 2025-11-22 at 3.46.13 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies are investigating a death at a home on Hamilton Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO said that the Major Crimes Unit has been assigned to the case, and the Crime Scene Investigation unit is collecting evidence.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene.

Original reporting:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are actively investigating a scene in Lehigh Acres.

The sheriff's office said that the scene is on Hamilton Ave., and that it is contained to that area.

In a social media post at 2 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said there are "no outstanding subjects being sought," and pertinent updates will be released.

Fox 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to get more details.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Victoria Quevedo