Lee County deputies investigating a death at a Lehigh Acres home

UPDATE:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies are investigating a death at a home on Hamilton Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO said that the Major Crimes Unit has been assigned to the case, and the Crime Scene Investigation unit is collecting evidence.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene.

Original reporting:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are actively investigating a scene in Lehigh Acres.

The sheriff's office said that the scene is on Hamilton Ave., and that it is contained to that area.

In a social media post at 2 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said there are "no outstanding subjects being sought," and pertinent updates will be released.

LCSO is working a scene at the 600 block of Hamilton Ave. in Lehigh Acres. The scene is contained and there are no outstanding subjects being sought. There is no threat to the public. Pertinent updates to follow. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) November 22, 2025

Fox 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to get more details.

