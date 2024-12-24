Deputies swarm Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Update 2:35 pm

New drone video from the scene gives you a different look at the barricade situation Lee County Sheriff's Deputies are working right now.

Click to watch the video:

Lehigh Acres drone.mov

Update 1:55 pm

New video shows a puff of white smoke coming from the Lehigh Acres house where investigators say a person is barricaded.

A short time later the sheriff's office told our crew on the scene they might want to move away from the house, because a gas was released.

Our crew reported feeling a mild reaction to the smell, but nothing serious.

Watch video of the smoke:

Gas at Lehigh Scene

Update 12:46 pm

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the investigation includes a person who has barricaded themselves in a home. Ella Rhoades reports that SWAT team members are now on the scene.

Update 12:16 pm

Ella Rhoades now reports there are about 30 LCSO vehicles on scene, including at least one K9 unit.

Here's a picture she took of a Lee County Emergency Medical Services vehicle that is also there.

Fox 4 At least 30 Lee County Deputy vehicles and this Emergency Medical Services SUV were on the scene of an active investigation in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor told Ella that they have seen what they believe was a bunch of undercover investigators on the street recently.

Original Story

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies were working an active investigation in Lehigh Acres just after noon on Tuesday.

Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent, Ella Rhoades, saw an investigator wearing a medic suit, and others in camouflage holding rifles.

It's happening on Ida Ave near 9th St SW.

At this point the Lee County Sheriff's Office has not released any other information.

This is a breaking news story, we will update it as soon as more information is available.