Deputies need help identifying masked suspect in Lehigh Acres vehicle break-ins

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies are asking for your help identifying a masked suspect who was part of a crew targeting vehicles in Lehigh Acres on Dec. 23.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said thieves attempted to break into multiple vehicles in the early morning hours in the area of Manatee Street and Nyasa Avenue in Lehigh Acres. The suspects stole various items from unlocked cars, while locked vehicles were tampered with but they didn't go inside, Crime Stoppers said.

After a failed attempt on Winwood Circle, where the doors were locked, authorities said the suspects were caught on video running from the area. During their escape, they dropped several items including clothing, jewelry and a sourdough kit.

Crime Stoppers want to remind you to lock your car doors at all times and never leave valuables in plain sight.

Anyone with information about the break-ins can contact Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. Tips that lead to identification and/or arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

