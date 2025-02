LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 60-year-old man early Saturday morning.

They say the vehicle hit the man as he walked on Lee Blvd. near Hanna Ave, just before 5 am.

Troopers say the vehicle may be a gray Kia.

If you know anything about the vehicle or the crash, troopers ask that you call FHP or Crimestoppers.