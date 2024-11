LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a truck in Lehigh Acres.

The crash shutdown the eastbound lanes shortly after 6pm of Lee Boulevard at Hanna Blvd. in Lehigh Acres.

Florida Highway patrol confirmed the accident and said the investigation is ongoing.

You can see video from the scene below:

Crash involving motorcycle impacts Lehigh Acres traffic on Lee Blvd.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly as an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.