LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — One person is hospitalized after a bus crash in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO reports it was a bus and a vehicle that both crashed. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. One person was sent to a local hospital.

It was last reported that one westbound lane was open, and traffic was being diverted on southbound Sunshine to Meadow.

Fox 4 has reached out to the school district for more.