Construction begins on 6-mile Abal Canal Greenway in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Construction has begun on the Abal Canal Greenway, a new 6-mile paved pathway that will enhance connectivity throughout Lehigh Acres, according to a post from Lee County Parks.

Officials said the project will create a continuous trail system connecting local parks, schools and existing trails, providing residents with improved opportunities for walking, biking and outdoor recreation.

Lee County Parks announced the start of construction on the infrastructure project, which aims to make the community more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly while offering safe routes for residents to access recreational facilities and educational institutions.

The paved pathway will run along the Abal Canal, creating a scenic route for outdoor enthusiasts and commuters alike. The project represents a significant investment in the community's recreational infrastructure and transportation alternatives.

Construction is currently underway, with crews working to establish the foundation for the multi-use trail system that will serve residents of all ages.

