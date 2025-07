NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed in a crash overnight.

Deputies confirm they were called around 1:06 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Livingston Road near Nicholas Way in Naples. They said the car was on fire.

Sadly, there was one person in the vehicle, who died, according to Collier County deputies.

North Collier FD responded and put out the fire. FHP is handling the investigation.