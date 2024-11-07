COLD CASE REWARD INCREASES: Searching for the killer of a Lehigh Acres man

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Six long years and the community still doesn't know who killed 41-year-old Randolph Buchanan.

Now, investigators want the community to help them find the missing puzzle piece.

"We really need the community to step up. Provide that information that we know is out there," Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Manager Trish Routte said. "This is a solvable case with the right information. We just need people to do the right thing."

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

CAN YOU HELP SOLVE A COLD CASE? Reward increases to solve Lehigh murder

In April 2018, deputies found Buchanan, shot dead on Sparta Avenue.

Not long after, detectives located his car in Hendry County engulfed in flames.

Investigators had two suspects from Immokalee on their radar who they say had burns on their arms. Investigators believe they got them from Buchanan's car, but it wasn't enough to make an arrest.

So, Buchanan's murderer is still out there. For Routte, that means someone must know something.

"There's people out there that can absolutely make a difference that can absolutely help put the bad guys behind bars, and they kept quiet," she said. "You wouldn't want that, so if you're in a position where you have this information you've been sitting on this information for six years, do not protect somebody that has the capability to take a human life."

Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $5,000. hoping it will lead to a new tip.

For Buchanan's family, life will never be the same.

"We lost the person who kept us on track and encouraged us to keep striving, no matter how hard things got," his sister Latasha Spears told Crime Stoppers. "His passing has made us wary of trusting anyone, even those we consider friends."

A family still grieving and still seeking justice.

"At least if they know the person or persons responsible for taking his life are held accountable for what they did, that takes the sting off just a little bit," Routte said.

To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-tips.