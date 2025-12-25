LEHIGH ACRES, fla. — A fire tore through a home in Lehigh Acres Thursday afternoon, killing a family dog.

Christmas fire in Lehigh Acres kills family dog

Lehigh Acres Fire crews responded to the scene at 2910 9th St. SW around 2:25 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to officials who spoke with FOX 4.

The home belongs to a couple, their two children—ages 14 and 11—and four family dogs. The family confirmed they weren't inside the home when the fire started, but their four family dogs were inside.

The husband told FOX 4 the family was away when the fire broke out. They noticed smoke as they were driving home, and when they checked their security cameras and found them offline, they knew something was wrong.

After arriving at the home, the couple broke through a window in an effort to rescue their dogs. Three of the dogs were safely removed, but the fourth became frightened and hid inside the home. That dog did not survive.

During the rescue attempt, the wife suffered significant cuts and was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The American Red Cross has reached out to the family and is working to coordinate temporary housing.

