LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Christmas, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says they responded to an ATV in Lehigh Acres. LCSO says one person suffered minor injuries.

They say a car crashed with an ATV on 24th Street Eest and Connie Avenue, a dirt gravel road.

They say one person, who was in the car, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

LCSO's Traffic Unit is still investigating what happened.