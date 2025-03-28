CAUGHT ON CAM: Lehigh man stops car, puts out brush fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Thursday morning a brush fire sparked on Sixth Street in Lehigh Acres.

"Bunch of smoke, bunch of flames," Neighbor Michael Luckert explained.

In a nearby home's ring camera video, you can see him into all the smoke and flames.

Luckert said, "I always carry fire things for my truck."

The man in the video is Luckert, and he was ready.

Luckert was driving to work on Sixth Street, when he saw the smoke, so he grabbed his fire extinguisher from his car and got out of his truck.

WATCH HERE how a Lehigh neighbor fought the flames in Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report:

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lehigh neighbor puts out brush fire

"I kind of ran down here, parked the truck, got out just started extinguishing what I could of the fire," he explained.

When his extinguisher ran out, Luckert started stomping on the hot spots. It even melted his shoes, which left a footprint on the sidewalk.

Luckert grew up in Lehigh and 20 years ago, on his way home from school he started leaving a fire extinguisher in his car for a reason.

"A gentleman threw a lit cigar out the window and within two seconds we could see it just spread across this person's lawn, so me and my father stopped, and we started to pour water, gatorade, anything we had on it to put the fire out,” he explained.

Luckert said this time the fire was bigger with flames nearly as tall as him at six foot three.

"It originally started from a little patch like this, and you can see the big patch that it created with literally maybe 10 seconds of time."

He put the entire fire out, before Lehigh Fire could get there.

It's a good thing he did because the fire could've spread to nearby homes, including where Brittney Webster lives.

She's across the street from the fire. It was her ring camera that took the video.

Over the phone, she told Rhoades she's grateful her neighbor was prepared.

"Still have good people out in Lehigh, so it made me feel really, really good and definitely a hero in my eyes," Webster said.

Rhoades asked Luckert, "Would you consider yourself a 'Good Samaritan'?"

"I have my moments," he responded.

Luckert said he's no hero. Just a good neighbor.