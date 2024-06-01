Watch Now
Brush fires seen in Lehigh Acres Friday

FFS reports one is estimated to be around 90 acres large.
FOX 4's Victoria Scott spoke to Lehigh Fire Department officials regarding some brush fires in the area.
Posted at 10:04 PM, May 31, 2024
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres Fire Department is telling the public not to worry about the brush fire near Shawnee Road off of S.R. 82.

Lehigh Acres Fire Department officials told Fox 4's Victoria Scott the fire is contained and isn't a threat to any homes or buildings.

However, there's an issue just getting to it in the first place. Firefighters told Scott they're waiting for the Florida Forest Service to dig up lines due to where this fire is located. Their trucks can't reach it.

That's one of two brush fires in the area. They are very close to one another.

The second one is near Green Meadows Road and there are already Forest Service tractor plows on the scene to contain it. It's around 90 acres large.

