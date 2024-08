LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — An SUV hit and injured a child in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood, just after 7 am Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The child was air lifted to a hospital.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District says the call came in as a trauma alert.

FHP says it happened near the intersection of Columbus Blvd and Ermine St.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene, we will update this developing story as soon as we have more information.