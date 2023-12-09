BLAST FROM THE PAST: Arcade in Lehigh Acres becomes safe, community space

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — As Lehigh Acres grows, many parents and even teenagers are looking for things to do, and a new retro arcade in town is not just a blast from the past. RBG Arcade's goal is to provide a safe, community space for families and teenagers.

"There is a place finally to go and know my kids are going to be safe. It's a huge relief," David Racer said. He lives in Lehigh Acres with his son Tyler. Normally, they drive 45 minutes to Fort Myers to do something fun, but their drive to the arcade only took five minutes.

Racer said, "Knowing that if I drop my kid off, I can sit out there on the patio, and I know there's nothing much going on here."

Omar Gonzalez runs the arcade in Lehigh Acres, and while it looks all fun and games for the kids, the arcade isn't just here for that.

"Lehigh definitely needs more family-centric locations...you know to prevent obviously doing other things they shouldn't be doing, " Gonzalez said.

Just a mile away from the arcade, Jeanette Calloway with The Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, Lehigh Acres said, "It's good to have a sense of community where we are teaching them partnering with someone from the community."

With the lights and sounds the arcade brings back classic gaming nostalgia for the parents and grandparents. It also wants to bring more business into Lehigh Acres.

Gonzalez said, "It hopefully sparks the interest of also others to get on board and instead of looking outside of Lehigh to bring whatever they can back into Lehigh."