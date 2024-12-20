LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — Coach Tim Powell knows hard work because he teaches it. Powell started Team Juggernaut Youth Track Club this year.

The same name he called the team when only his three kids raced, Tamiyah, Timothy Jr., and Amias. He started coaching them after Timothy Jr. started running in a league in Fort Myers, but Powell couldn't always make it all the way there he said.

"This is my favorite medal because I broke the record for the 55-meter dash," Timothy Jr. Powell said about when he won his age division a few years ago.

After all three kids racked up a lot of hardware in several states, viral videos of their races blew up, parents asked if their kids could join, so Powell made Team Juggernaut official.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

BIG STRIDES FOR LEHIGH: First and only youth track club starts

"To be able to be a father and a coach with a team that your kids created...this thing would not exist is it if it wasn't for my children," Powell said.

Team Juggernaut, now has 22 kids practicing twice a week. One of those runners is Bryce Dewey.

His dad Kyle signed him up when he heard the first and only youth track league was coming to Lehigh.

"We were watching the Olympics, and he watched the race, and he said I want to do that...We started looking around. There's nothing in Lehigh, and then, we found out through some friends that they were starting one in Lehigh, so we signed right up," Dewey explained.

Warm up. Stretch. Drills.

Powell said practice teaches the kids more than track and field.

"Discipline and structure, and they learn how to be good kids which will also be the great good adults and that's what the community needs," he said.

Strides ahead in a race and life.

Find more information on Team Juggernaut Youth Track Club here.