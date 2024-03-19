BIG MOVE: Lee County Tax Collector’s new office accommodates Lehigh Acres growth

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — For years, the Lee County Tax Collector's office sat on Lee Boulevard, but as the district grows, so does the need for local resources.

On Tuesday, the opened their new doors at 600 Homestead Road South.

Lee County Tax Collector Noelle Branning says there wasn't enough space for the county to handle the needs of the growing area in their previous office, including parking and waiting areas.

"We just wanted to make things easier and comfortable," Branning says.

They moved their services to the East Lee County Government Center in a 10,000 sq foot office on Homestead Road. Lee County Supervisors of Election and the Florida Department of Health are in the same complex.

Branning says, "We know that we need more people to serve this rapidly growing community."

The new office provides the same services like licenses and tax payments. Later this spring, people can get hazmat finger printing at the office which is required for a commercial license.

The new location is what makes people like Mike Anevil most happy.

"You're closer to more people, and I feel like it's more responsive that way," he says.

Anevil has lived in Lehigh for his entire life, and he says this new building supports the area's growth.

"Lehigh is definitely expanding. I like to see it. Love to see it even. It's definitely more inclusive for the high population," he adds.

The accessibility makes a difference and some see it as a look into the future.

"Everybody's going to be happy about that because before they say Lehigh is too far, but, now, we have progress in Lehigh," a resident visiting the office shares.

Branning says, "We look forward to being able to serve more people in this new office."