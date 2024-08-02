Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLehigh Acres

Actions

BACK TO SCHOOL: 300 backpacks given to Lehigh students for their first day

backpack give away
WFTX
Universal Contracting gave out 300 backpacks to Lehigh Acres students. They supplied everything like folders, notebooks and more. The company says they want to give back to their community.
backpack give away
Posted
and last updated

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Back to school shopping gets expensive, and a local construction group in Lehigh wants to help lift that weight off families shoulders.

Universal Contracting gave out 300 backpacks to Lehigh students on a first come first serve basis.

They supplied everything from folders, notebooks and binders to water bottles, lunch boxes, even deodorant and socks.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

BACK TO SCHOOL: 300 backpacks given to Lehigh students for their first day

This is the second year for Universal Contracting's backpack giveaway.

They started the event after Hurricane Ian.

Just like last year's giveaway, students enjoyed choosing their own supplies, played games and ate some food.

Universal raised close to $5,000 to provide everything a student may need.

Jen Kemka organized the giveaway.

She says they know that back to school shopping can be a financial burden for a lot a families and they want to support the community.

"This community has given us so much, you know. Our business wouldn't be here without it, and we just feel very blessed and want to bless others," Kemka shared.

They plan to host another backpack giveaway next year.

Lee County students go back to school August 12.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood