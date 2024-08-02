BACK TO SCHOOL: 300 backpacks given to Lehigh students for their first day

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Back to school shopping gets expensive, and a local construction group in Lehigh wants to help lift that weight off families shoulders.

Universal Contracting gave out 300 backpacks to Lehigh students on a first come first serve basis.

They supplied everything from folders, notebooks and binders to water bottles, lunch boxes, even deodorant and socks.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

This is the second year for Universal Contracting's backpack giveaway.

They started the event after Hurricane Ian.

Just like last year's giveaway, students enjoyed choosing their own supplies, played games and ate some food.

Universal raised close to $5,000 to provide everything a student may need.

Jen Kemka organized the giveaway.

She says they know that back to school shopping can be a financial burden for a lot a families and they want to support the community.

"This community has given us so much, you know. Our business wouldn't be here without it, and we just feel very blessed and want to bless others," Kemka shared.

They plan to host another backpack giveaway next year.

Lee County students go back to school August 12.