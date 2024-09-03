AVOIDING THE BUZZ AND BITE: How Lee County attempts to deter dengue fever cases

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A distinct buzzing sound flies by your ear and you're immediately swatting. In Southwest Florida, it's an instant itch from a mosquito.

People like Dalton Alston says they're used to it.

"Be prepared to get eaten," he said.

This summer, there's an extra bite to the mosquito buzz. Cases of the mosquito borne, dengue fever, are popping up in Florida.

"Any disease is a concern for me, and especially with small kids," Alston said.

The Center for Disease Control sees most cases from travelers who get a mosquito bite abroad then come back with flu like symptoms.

When an individual contracts it locally, a mosquito bites someone already infected. Then, it spreads when that mosquito bites someone else.

A map from the CDC shows the only local dengue fevers cases are in Florida. Lee County's not on that list.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District said it's already a few steps ahead.

"The Health Department notifies us of a suspected case," LCMCD Communications Director Jenifer McBride. ":It's not even confirmed yet, and we go right into that disease plan protocol of treating that area as if it were there, so we're knocking it down right away before it can become localized."

Treatment starts when LCMCD helicopters take off. Pilots spray a special pesticide from the aircraft and when mosquitoes eat it, they die.

"We're vigilant because we don't want it to become endemic in Florida but certainly not Lee County but definitely not Florida," McBride said. "Once it becomes endemic, then it's really difficult to get rid of."

Her number one tip: be aware of where you travel and follow the same protocol you do here in Southwest Florida.

Bug spray, long sleeves and avoid dawn and dusk LCMCD says is the way to go to avoid mosquito bites.

The district said it doesn't want you to worry, this is what it's here for.

"Basically prevent that from happening and also you know our job is to protect the community, and we take that very seriously," McBride said.