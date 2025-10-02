ANYTHING THAT HELPS PROTECT THE CHILDREN: Construction begins on Lehigh Acres pedestrian bridge

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A new pedestrian bridge is coming to Lehigh Acres after construction began on Wednesday to replace a crossing destroyed by Hurricane Irma six years ago.

Children walking to school along Richmond Avenue have been forced to use the road's shoulder with cars speeding just feet away. The sight of construction is bringing relief to many neighbors concerned about student safety.

Click here to see Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with neighbors about the construction.

Construction begins on Lehigh Acres pedestrian bridge

"Safety is needed," Blanca Santiago said.

The original bridge was built by the Kiwanis Club in 1990 and connected students to Lehigh Acres Elementary School. Hurricane Irma destroyed it six years ago, leaving students without a safe crossing.

Lee County Transportation Director Rob Price said the county stepped in to help after the Lehigh Municipal District couldn't secure funding to replace it.

"We were able to secure grant funding to move forward with a replacement of that bridge," Price said.

Community members believe the new bridge will provide much-needed peace of mind for parents.

"No tienen el sentido del peligro que tenemos las personas mayores. Todo lo que sea algo que nos ayude a proteger a la infancia," Justo Castillo said.

That translates to: "They don't have the sense of danger that adults have. We have to do anything that helps protect children."

Santiago remembers hearing stories about children being struck by vehicles while walking to bus stops, making the bridge replacement crucial for student safety.

"I think it's going to provide a safe route for the kids and a chance for parents not to worry as much," Santiago said.

The bridge is expected to be completed in early 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.