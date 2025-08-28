'Absolutely horrific': Some Lee County parents have issues with school bus stops

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The School District of Lee County addressed parent concerns about bus stop safety.

Parents tell Fox 4 Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo the stops are dangerous and the bus service is unreliable.

Click here to see what a Lee County mother told Lehigh Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo about the bus stops

Lee County parents raise safety concerns about school bus stops

"The bus stops are horrific, absolutely horrific," said Danielle Barone, a Lee County mother. "The conditions of the bus stops, let's start there. You have kids that can't even stand off into the weeds because they're so overgrown, so now they're in the street."

District officials say they take every safety concern seriously and that every bus stop approved for use is safe and verified according to Florida Department of Education standards. The district posted this flier on it's Facebook page.

School District of Lee County

However, parents like Barone say the district's social media responses don't match what they see every day.

Barone says buses often don't show up on time, forcing her to drive her children to school instead.

"As a parent, I need a safe and reliable transportation for my child to get to school," Barone said.

The unreliable bus service is creating another problem, according to grandfather David Richman. He says more parents are driving their kids to school because buses are unreliable, and the increased traffic is creating dangerous conditions around schools.

"There's definitely a lot more parents driving their kids to school, and I know why, because the buses are unreliable, they show up late, or if they show up at all," Richman said.

In response to these concerns, the district has created a dedicated form where families can report specific safety issues about bus stop locations and transportation concerns. The district says it will review and address these situations promptly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.