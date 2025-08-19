'ABSOLUTELY A CRUCIAL PROJECT': New traffic signal coming to busy Lehigh Acres intersection to improve safety

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A new traffic signal is being installed at the intersection of Lee and Leonard Boulevards in Lehigh Acres to improve safety and traffic flow in the rapidly growing community.

The project includes a new signal between State Road 82 and Alvin Avenue, which locals say is desperately needed.

"Absolutely a crucial project," Lory Ortiz said. "I've been in that intersection, and I can tell you that visibility is next to zill from the Eastbound traffic. So anybody going eastbound, it's, it's 100% dangerous."

Click here to see Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Ortiz about the safety concerns on the road:

New traffic signal coming to busy Lehigh Acres intersection to improve safety

Lee County Department of Transportation Director Rob Price said the improvements will benefit the entire corridor.

"Having that traffic signal there is going to help us meet our traffic better along the boulevard, and then it also gave us the opportunity to work on some media modifications for some median openings that are east of Leonard Boulevard," Price said.

The county has reached an agreement with a developer building on the north end of Lee Boulevard to fund the project. The developer will pay for half the traffic signal and all turn lanes serving their development, while the county will cover the design and the remaining half of the signal cost.

Ortiz believes the safety improvements can't come soon enough in the rapidly growing area.

"The constant construction of new homes, new businesses popping up. Yes, this is definitely one of those projects that could warrant some immediate attention," Ortiz said.

Work on the project has already begun, though completion dates have not yet been announced.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.