A SLITHERING SURPRISE: Ball python crashes Lehigh Acres family pool party

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres family faced an unusual pool party crasher over the weekend. Caught on a body camera video was a ball python that slithered onto the family's pool deck, giving the homeowners quite the surprise.

Carlos Sunez and his daughter believe if it wasn't for their barking dog alerting them, the snake would have made its way inside their home.

"I'm scared of snakes... so I called my wife and we tried to keep it in place so it wouldn't escape, and I called the police so they would come pick it up," Carlos Sunez said in Spanish and translated by Victoria Quevedo.

LEHIGH ACRES BALL PYTHON

Deputy Roedding of the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 9:30 Saturday morning. With no hesitation, the deputy grabbed the snake and safely removed it from the backyard.

This is just the latest in Deputy Roedding's animal rescues. Looking at past social media posts from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Roedding has also rescued dogs, snakes, and even alligators throughout Southwest Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.