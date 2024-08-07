LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — A Lehigh Acres charter school that supports at risk students in Lee County broke ground on their new building Wednesday as they grow alongside the area they call home.

At Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy, the sound of a shovel marks a new chapter.

"We've been pretty successful with what we have, but we just want to be able to provide more," Principal Joe Torregrasso says.

The school's building is a new facility built with Heatherwood Construction Company that will provide more opportunities and resources for their 300 students when it comes to preparing for college, trade school or the military.

Principal Torregrasso says as Lehigh Acres grows, they want to have space to accommodate the more students they could see.

In 2015, the school moved to Lehigh Acres with 54 students.

Principal Torregrasso says 95% of the students live in Lehigh, and it made the most sense to move.

"We want to make sure we offer every resource we can for these young adults and give them truly the best second chance. You know, a lot of people say they give second chances, and unfortunately, I think a lot of people use that as a cliche, but we've proven we're more than a cliche here," he says.

A SECOND CHANCE: Lehigh charter school helps at risk students, starts expansion

At risk students come to the academy for a smaller and quieter learning environment.

Daniel Pedron transferred to Donna J. Beasley Technical Academy his freshman year, and Monday, he starts his senior year. Something Pedron didn't expect to happen when he started high school four years ago.

"I didn't want to graduate, but now I definitely want to graduate. All the teachers push you. They push you to want to do better," Pedron says.

The school sits in a 4,000 square foot banquet hall with dividers separating classes.

Principal Torregrasso showed Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades a specially designed classroom where students can learn different trades.

Their new 15,000 square foot building will have more classrooms like the one mentioned and more space for their students.

Pedron says it's hard for him to explain how much he appreciates the academy.

"Whenever you feel like you're down the most, they're going to pick you up and make sure you're straight," Pedron says.

He will see his school start its new chapter this winter before he graduates in the spring when he also starts a new chapter of his own.