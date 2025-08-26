'A GODSEND TO OUR COMMUNITY': Parts of Lehigh Acres gets high-speed internet after years of waiting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — After years of struggling with poor internet connection, 11,000 homes and businesses in Lehigh Acres now have access to high-speed internet following Comcast's announcement Tuesday.

"I can't express to you enough what an incredible difference it has made, and it will continue to make," said Charlotte Rae Nicely, executive director of Lehigh Community Services.

Lehigh Acres finally gets high-speed internet for 11,000 homes

The community has faced connectivity challenges for years, making it difficult for locals to run businesses, complete work, and access educational resources. The high-speed internet expansion addresses a critical infrastructure need in the rapidly growing area.

"This has made an incredible difference, of course, for us as a business, but I think even more importantly, for the school children, and I'm a retired teacher, so that hits close to my heart," Nicely said.

Mark Giosa, who lives in Lehigh, said the timing aligns perfectly with the area's development boom.

"You just drive up and down the streets here locally and see the development…I think it's important for the people moving in, they'll want to have dependable, reliable cable and internet service," Giosa said.

The high-speed internet expansion was made possible through partnerships between Comcast, the state, and Lee County.

"It's just been a godsend for our community," Nicely said.

For many families in Lehigh Acres, having reliable internet access will be a game-changer, providing better opportunities for education, business, and staying connected.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.