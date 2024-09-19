6-MILE STRETCH IN 2026: Linear park along Able Canal coming to Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Expect a new park in Lehigh Acres in the fall of 2026. Lee County will build a six-mile linear park for people to enjoy along Able Canal.

The Board of Lee County Commissioners approved $9.5 million to fund the park along with $4.4 million from FDOT.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report below:

6 MILE STRETCH in 2026: Linear park along Able Canal will come to Lehigh

The linear park will stretch six miles from Harns Marsh to Joel Boulevard.

The 12-foot-wide path will include a bridge for walkers and bike riders as well as a few shade structures along the way.

The path will connect Harns Marsh, Lehigh Acres Park, Lehigh Elementary School and the Lehigh Acres Trailhead Park.

Since the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District manages Able Canal and owns the property along the canal for the park, they've helped with with design process.

LAMSID Director Dave Lindsay says they appreciate the partnership they have with county to build this for the community.

"We have some parks here in town, but if people want to take a long bicycle ride or a long walk, a lot of time you have to do it along a dangerous road," he said. "This will be a nice place for people to safely exercise and get out and get some fresh air."

The county says construction will start later this year.