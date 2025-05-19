LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Two women at a Lehigh Acres assisted living facility are both turning 110-years-old this summer, and the community is rallying to celebrate their remarkable milestone.

Gwen Hutchinson, who will turn 110 in June, still plays the piano daily — a skill she taught herself at age seven while growing up in Jamaica.

"I love it," Hutchinson said.

When asked about her secret to longevity, Hutchinson simply pointed to God.

Born in 1915 in Jamaica, Hutchinson has a favorite memory from her childhood.

"The Queen came to Jamaica," she said.

Hutchinson later immigrated to the United States and pursued a career in nursing. Today, she continues to play piano and even teaches other residents at the facility.

Watch 110-year-old Gwen play the piano in Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report:

110-YEARS-YOUNG! Lehigh Acres plans celebration for two centenarians

Just two months after Hutchinson's birthday, her fellow resident Veronica will also reach the remarkable age of 110 in August.

To honor these extraordinary women, Amanda Flores, who works at Lehigh Assisted Living, is organizing a joint birthday celebration with support from the entire community.

"Not very often, you have two 110-year-olds in the same exact place and only a month apart and still doing better than most people younger than them, so it's really inspiring," Flores said.

The Lehigh community has generously donated everything needed for the celebration, including decorations, cake, cupcakes, drinks, birthday cards, and even a DJ for the two longtime Lehigh residents.

"Not only does it take a village for children, it takes a village for the elderly also," Flores said.

As for Hutchinson's advice for a long life? She recommends appreciating the little things and maintaining healthy eating habits.

Lehigh Acres Assisted Living hopes to give each women 110 birthday cards as a gift.

If you're interested in writing the centenarians a birthday card or attending the community celebration, reach out to Amanda Flores aflores@lehighacresassistedliving.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.