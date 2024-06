LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after being struck on Lee Boulevard while crossing the street early Sunday Morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver in a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard when they hit a man and woman walking across the street.

The woman, 37, from Lehigh Acres, was transported to a nearby hospital, and the man, 38, from Lehigh Acres, was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP says the investigation is still ongoing.