Left lane loiterers beware: Florida lawmakers push to put the brakes on slow drivers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you’ve ever been stuck behind a slow driver in the left lane, relief may be on the way. Two Florida lawmakers are working to ban the practice on highways, aiming to keep traffic flowing more smoothly.

State Sen. Jonathan Martin and State Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, both representing Fort Myers, have introduced identical bills that would prohibit slow driving in the leftmost lane on highways with at least two lanes and a speed limit of 65 mph or higher.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young speak with residents about the proposed legislation:

Florida legislation for slow drivers in left lane

Many drivers say slow left-lane drivers are a growing problem. One local resident who spends winters in Florida and summers in Michigan noted the difference.

“It’s bad in both places, but it’s worse here,” he said. “Oh, big time.”

FOX 4

Last year, a similar bill unanimously passed the Florida House but was ultimately vetoed by Governor Ron DeSantis, who said the legislation was too broad.

Some residents believe the measure is long overdue, citing increased congestion and reckless driving.

“Every year we come down here, and there are more people. It seems like everyone is reckless,” one woman said. “If they can stay in the right lane more and out of the left lane, it would be better.”

FOX 4

However, the proposed law does come with exceptions. Drivers would still be allowed to use the left lane when passing, preparing to exit the highway, turning left, or when directed by law enforcement.

As the new bills make their way through the legislative process, the question remains: Will Governor DeSantis veto this one too?

