WISH GRANTED: Seven-year-old boy receives dream golf cart from Make-A-Wish Foundation

LABELLE, Fla. — In LaBelle, a young boy's wish has been turned into reality. Lincoln Pequeño, a seven-year-old with cystic fibrosis, has received a special gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation - a brand new golf cart.

Make-A-Wish says Lincoln wished for a golf cart to get around his family’s farm easier and take it on trips to the racetrack… when he’s old enough to drive, of course. So, they stepped in and customized him one exactly the way he dreamed of - black with red seats - but for Lincoln, "the speakers" are the best part.

Alicia Pequeño, Lincoln’s mother, says Lincoln had recently been in the hospital with some medical issues, so it makes the day even more impactful for him.

“It means a lot. It’s something that he’d been looking forward to for a while, and just made all his fighting and determination to get home even more. So, it’s a good day for him today,” said Alicia.

Filled with excitement, Lincoln just couldn’t wait to take it for a spin, so he told his family to hop in for a ride around the block.

Richard Kelly, COO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, reflected on the foundation's mission, saying, “It’s so rewarding to us to give kids exactly what they want and know that its going to have a lifelong impact. Lincoln is seven and he’s driving that golf cart around, loving life, and he’s got a big smile on his face. You know he’s going through some things medically, so for this to be on the other side is super gratifying.”

Both Lincoln and his mother expressed their gratitude, with Lincoln's "thank you" and smile lighting up the farm.