Watch this amazing reunion: Missing dog from Maryland found in LaBelle

LABELLE, Fla. — Now this is a happy dog.

Two years after she walked away from her home in Maryland, Luna was reunited with her best friend in LaBelle. Watch her reaction to seeing him.

Somehow, Luna traveled from Mardela Springs, Maryland to LaBelle, Florida. That's more than a thousand miles.

“We’ve been sitting, waiting, and hoping for two years now that she would return, and thanks to LaBelle Animal Control, today’s the day!” Tony Duncan, Luna's owner, said.

Duncan says he lives in a wooded area in Maryland and would let Luna walk the property freely. About two years ago, she chased after some wildlife and vanished. Duncan says he looked for her, but couldn't find her.

This week he got a call from LaBelle Animal Control. They found a dog walking in a Walmart parking lot and when they scanned her microchip, they found out she was from Maryland.

“Well, apparently she’s been living in Florida for two years, so she definitely knows where to vacation,” Duncan said.

Fox 4 Luna is reunited with her family, two years after she walked away for her Maryland home

Duncan got the unexpected call from LaBelle Animal Control on Wednesday, to let him know that Luna had been found. Without hesitation, he says he and his friend cleared their schedules, rented a car, and made the 16-and-a-half-hour drive to LaBelle.

Duncan suspects that someone might have stolen Luna and brought her to Florida, only to abandon her later. The exact details of Luna’s journey remain a mystery known only to her.

LaBelle Animal Control emphasized the importance of microchipping pets. They say this reunion would not have been possible without Luna’s chip.