NOW: People sick from possible haz-mat in Labelle, Homeland Security responds

LABELLE, Fla. — There is breaking news out of Hendry County, where a possible haz-mat situation has made both residents and law enforcement sick.

Shortly after 8:00pm, the Hendry County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 4 that several people had been hospitalized, and several others had been affected by this concerning situation developing in LaBelle.

This scene is in the area of 310 North Industrial Loop in LaBelle. It's right next to the Labelle Airport, LaBelle Animal Control, and the Hendry/LaBelle Rodeo Arena.

The Sheriff's Office initially described the illness as being caused by a "suspicious element," with the main symptom being nausea.

Personnel from LaBelle Fire, LaBelle EMS, Fort Myers Haz-Mat Team, Clewiston Police Department, Homeland Security, Collier County Sheriffs Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are all on scene working to determine what's going on.

