LABELLE, Fla — Two teenagers have been arrested for the shooting that killed 16-year-old Ja’Yhanna Johnson while she was at a dance in Clewiston, and one of them was her cousin.

As Fox 4’s Hendry County Community Correspondent, I was at the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office for a presser, where they shared new details about the arrests.

BREAKING: Two teens arrested in Clewiston dance shooting that killed 16-Year-Old Ja'Yhanna Johnson

Detectives say shots were fired into the Harlem Rec Center on Harlem Tenants Circle during the dance, and a stray bullet hit and killed Johnson. After an extensive investigation, HCSO arrested two 15-year-olds from Clewiston - Jayden Lawson and Roosevelt Adderly III.

“Roosevelt Adderly III and Jayden Lawson, who were known gang members, decided to have a rival with other known gang members who they believed to be at the party. These two individuals climbed a fence and laid in wait for the other gang members to walk outside. When they say who they believed to be their rivals, they opened fire,” said Sheriff Steve Whidden.

Sheriff Whidden said two detectives were nearby, heard the gunshots, and responded immediately. When they arrived, they found Johnson unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“They started CPR and did so until medics arrived on scene, where she was pronounced dead,” said Whidden.

Detectives believe it was Adderly’s bullet that killed Ja’Yhanna Johnson. Both teens are now charged with second-degree homcide, and Adderly is Johnson’s cousin.

“Our hearts and prayers absolutely go out to the family. We don’t even pretend to know what they’re going through, and we’re not going to,” said Whidden.

Those who knew Ja’Yhanna are heartbroken. Her teacher, Carol Rushing, said she dreamed of becoming a nurse and her loss has left a void words can’t fill. Ja’Yhanna was also a talented base on the Clewiston High cheer team, and her coach, Robyn Basquin, said her positivity will leave a lasting impact.

“She didn’t let anything set her back or hold her back. She pushed forward, she charged forward. And that’s what we’re gonna’ do now that we don’t have her here - we’re gonna learn that from her and we’re gonna’ keep going,” said Basquin.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said they conduced more than 100 interviews and are grateful to those who provided info that led to the arrests, bringing justice to Johnson and her family.