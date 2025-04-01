LABELLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in Labelle after police say he shot and killed a local mother while she was sitting on her couch at home Friday night.

Watch as Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev unpacks the details of the tragic shooting.

Teen arrested in LaBelle for fatal shooting of mother of four

Priscilla Hallihan, a mother of four, was at her residence off Montana Circle when, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Antonio Arenivar opened fire from the backyard.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11 p.m., with Arenivar standing approximately 15 feet from the window when he fired into the home.

A bullet struck Priscilla in the head, and deputies say she was unresponsive when they arrived. She was later pronounced dead after being transported to Hendry Regional Hospital.

Arenivar was arrested the next day after SWAT vehicles and numerous deputies descended on his home.

Neighbors reported seeing law enforcement taking Arenivar into custody on Saturday.

He is now facing multiple charges, including homicide, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and tampering with evidence. Arenivar has been transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Priscilla’s family expressed relief that justice had been served but remain devastated by the loss. Her husband described the killing as “senseless.” Neighbors recalled seeing Priscilla frequently working and said their children often rode bikes together.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and says additional arrests could be possible. “The death of Ms. Hallihan is a senseless murder,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. “We are working around the clock to follow up on leads and information we are receiving."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.